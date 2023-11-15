A Healthy Lifestyle Can Add Years to Life, Despite 'Bad' Genes

May 9, 2024 – Were you born with family genes that predict a short life? Fear not; it turns out that having such genes is not a death knell but an opportunity.

In fact, new findings suggest that adopting and sticking to a combination of lifestyle changes may be one of the most important ways to defy these “bad” family genes.

The study, which was published in late April, looked at the combined effect of lifestyle and genetics on human lifespan based on the records of over 350,000 people of European ancestry who were followed for an average of 13 years.

After dividing the people in the study into three groups based on predicted lifespan (long, intermediate, and short), the researchers found that those who had a high genetic risk for short lifespans faced a 21% increased risk of early death, compared with those with low genetic risk, regardless of lifestyle. Moreover, people with lifestyle habits considered unhealthy had an increased risk of dying early by 78%. But following a healthy lifestyle appeared to change the genetic odds by as much as 62% and add 5.2 years to life.