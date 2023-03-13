April 25, 2023 – Measuring biological aging has become so precise with DNA-based technology that researchers showed that trauma or stressful life events can rapidly speed up the pace of aging. But they also found that recovery from the experience can return aging to its baseline.

This is one of the first studies to show that aging doesn’t have to happen in one direction. It may be too early to shred your AARP membership card, but the evidence in mice and humans looks promising.

“People just assumed that as you get older, your biological age goes with it. And that is correct, but there are fluctuations,” said James Patrick White, PhD, co-senior author of the study and an assistant professor of medicine at Duke University in Durham, NC.

Even though we all go through stressful events, its effect on aging can change rapidly.

“You might be stressed out, you might have some trauma, you might have whatever your stressor is that'll accelerate [your aging],” said White, who is also a senior fellow in the Center for the Study of Aging at Duke.