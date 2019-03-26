10 Anti-Aging Hair Care Tips

Your hair, like your taste in music and comfort level with social media, can give away your age. Hair changes with age just like the rest of your body. "Hair follicles get smaller, sebum production declines, and some people lose pigment cells and go gray," says Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

As hormones change, the hair sheds more and grows back more slowly, causing it to thin, says David Kingsley, PhD, president of the World Trichology Society. In addition, hormones trigger a reduction in sebum production that can leave the hair feeling dryer. At the same time, pigment cells in the hair bulb wane over time, Fusco says, so hair turns gray.

But while your hair changes with age, you can update it. We asked the experts to share their best anti-aging hair care tips and tricks to keep your strands looking healthy and youthful to represent your individual style.