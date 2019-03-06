7 Best Natural Ingredients for Your Skin

The beauty world is brimming with high-tech devices and cutting-edge ingredients, but when it comes to handling some of the most common skin care problems, newer isn't always better. In some cases, simple natural options might be as effective as scientifically engineered solutions.

"Many of my patients practice 'clean' eating and want to extend that philosophy to their skin care routine," says Papri Sarkar, MD, a dermatologist in Brookline, MA. "Finding effective clean beauty products isn't as simple as finding organic produce at the grocery store, but it's easier than ever before to find something that will fit your needs."

We asked experts to share the ingredients that are the best of both worlds -- naturally based and science-backed.