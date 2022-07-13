If your natural hair starts to look dull, brittle, or simply lackluster, it might be time to switch products. Just because natural hair is considered to be free from chemicals and worn in its natural state doesn’t mean that it doesn’t require some TLC.

Finding the right ingredients is crucial to reviving it. To restore it to a healthier and more vibrant state, proper care and products are key.

“In many cases protein is helpful with strengthening natural hair and preventing it from breaking so easily,” says Angela Stevens, an Emmy-awarding winning hairstylist in West Hollywood, CA. “Also, hydration in the form of water and oil are also helpful in preventing natural hair from drying out and splitting. It is also important to incorporate treatments within your natural hair process.”