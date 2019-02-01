‘Clean’ Beauty: What to Know

Feb. 12, 2024 – Clean. Natural.

If the labels on your cosmetics and skin care products don’t include these descriptors, you’re not looking as great as you could and perhaps even jeopardizing your health.

At least that’s the marketing message behind many “clean” and “natural” cosmetics and skin care products, from eyeliner to foundation to moisturizers and more.

Both markets are booming, analysts say. The natural cosmetics market is estimated to reach $1.87 billion in the U.S. this year, up 7.1% from last year, according to Statista, a data platform. And Grand View Research says the U.S. natural skin care product market was $1.5 billion in 2021.

Stores like Credo, which has a “Credo Clean Standard,” carry dozens of what it calls “clean beauty” brands and ask companies it stocks about the source of their ingredients. According to Aracelis Ramirez, manager at a Credo store in Los Angeles, “there are over 3,000 chemicals we omit from our products." Customers are seeking products that don’t contain toxins, hormone disrupters, or potentially cancer-causing ingredients, she said.