There's been a lot of research on a potential link between chronic inflammation and breast cancer. For example, some studies show that chronic inflammation may lead to a higher risk of breast cancer coming back (you’ll hear this called recurrence). Other studies have shown that anti-inflammatory drugs called NSAIDs may reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. And there’s evidence that chronic inflammation may contribute to cancer spreading, and to resistance to cancer treatments too. Here’s what we know about the relationship between chronic inflammation and breast cancer, as well as where the research is headed.

Defining Inflammation Inflammation is a normal response to infections or injury, says Cynthia Lynch, MD, a medical oncologist and breast cancer program clinical advisor at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Phoenix, AZ. But chronic inflammation can result from infection, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and things like alcohol or tobacco, she says. “Chronic inflammation can, through many mechanisms we are still trying to understand, support cancer development and survival of cancer cells.” She also points out that chronic inflammation may not be as obvious as acute inflammation that results from infection or injury.