B-Cell Lymphoma: Caring for Your Emotional Needs

At a yearly checkup in 2014, Kaley Karaffa, then 27, asked in an offhand way about some swollen lymph nodes she had near her collarbone for a few months. Her doctor sent her to a surgeon to get it checked out. Several weeks, scans, and biopsies later, Karaffa learned the news: She had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. "I was shocked," she says. "I was in the best shape of my life, exercising 6 or 7 days a week pretty vigorously, and working full-time." It was hard for Karaffa to wrap her head around the fact that she could feel so healthy and have a blood cancer. It was the start of an emotional journey that a lot of folks go on when they get a cancer diagnosis. There are many steps you can take to get control of the wide range of feelings that may rise up inside.

Learn What to Expect The emotions you feel can vary from week to week, day to day, even hour to hour. "You may experience denial, anger, grief, and/or confusion, and, of course, anxiety, fear, and uncertainty about what the future holds," says Leona Newman, senior information specialist with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. You may even have some unexpected and surprising feelings, she says, like guilt. For Karaffa, one of the ways she managed the emotional storm was to gather information. "I tried to learn as much as I could about statistical outcomes and the types of treatments I could be undergoing," she says. "It helped me feel like I was taking control back."