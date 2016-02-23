Bob Dickey was determined not to let the side effects of cancer treatment -- namely, nausea -- get in the way of his routine.

Dickey, a freight broker who lives in Menifee, CA,was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010, after he fell to the floor during an otherwise regular workout at the gym. His bones had been weakened by the disease, a blood cancer that develops in the plasma cells found in the soft, spongy tissue at the center of your bones (you may know it as bone marrow).

“I dealt with my diagnosis by staying busy,” Dickey says. “It gave me a sense of being alive and active.”

But managing the nausea that would hit without warning after chemotherapy was a challenge. He discovered how much of a challenge early in his treatment when he forgot to take his anti-nausea medicine.

“I went to a breakfast meeting the morning after a chemo session, got out of my car, and all of a sudden got sick right in the parking lot,” he says. “I never forgot to take that anti-nausea medicine again.”