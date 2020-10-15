Treatment options for multiple myeloma have grown a great deal in the past few years. Newly approved drugs help people with this blood cancer now live longer and enjoy a better quality of life.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, we have made tremendous advances in the treatment of multiple myeloma, which had limited treatment options in the ’90s. Overall, survival has doubled due to the introduction of new drugs,” says Hans C. Lee, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. New classes of cancer drugs, including immunotherapy drugs and monoclonal antibodies, have changed the outlook for many people with this disease.

People with relapsed (comes back after treatment) or refractory (doesn’t respond to the first-line treatment) multiple myeloma are still a challenge to treat even with new options, and their disease tends to be more aggressive, says Lee. “But for patients with standard-risk multiple myeloma, that’s where we have made substantial progress.”