Military Pilots, Ground Crew at Higher Risk of Cancer

March 20, 2023 – Military pilots and ground crews have a higher rate of many different cancer types compared to the general population, according to new data from the Department of Defense.

While pilots and crew are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, they are less likely to die from it compared to the rest of the country’s population, the report said.

The study involved 156,050 aircrew and 737,891 ground crew who were followed between 1992 and 2017. Both groups were mostly male and non-Hispanic.

Data on cancer rates and deaths in these two groups were compared with similar age groups in the general population through use of the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Database of the National Cancer Institute.

For aircrew, the study found an 87% higher rate of melanoma, 39% higher rate of thyroid cancer, 16% higher rate of prostate cancer, and a 24% higher rate of cancer for all sites combined.

The finding of a higher rate of melanoma and prostate cancer among aircrew has been reported previously, but the increased rate of thyroid cancer is a new finding, the authors noted.