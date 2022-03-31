Runny noses. Stomach aches. An itchy rash. These are a few of the typical ailments that occur in children everywhere.

But what if something more serious develops, like a fever above 103 degrees or a stiff neck? You may not know whether to rush to the emergency room, call the doctor, or simply wait it out at home.

“If your child looks very weak -- sick as they've ever been -- the parents need to call their doctor now,” says pediatrician Barton Schmitt, MD, who supervises the After Hours Call Center at the Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colo., which takes calls for 590 pediatricians every night. “Of those calls, 20% are sent to the ER, 30% need to be seen the next day in the office, and half can be safely cared for at home," Schmitt says.

Some parents may worry that their instinct to head to the ER or urgent care clinic after the pediatrician's office is closed will be questioned by the doctor on call if nothing serious turns up, but it's generally wise to trust your gut feeling.