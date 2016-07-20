Make Shots Less Painful for Your Baby

By the time your baby is a year old, they'll need at least 16 vaccinations. The pain of each needle stick is fleeting for them, but the stress of seeing your baby cry can stick with you.

Fear of shots shouldn't steer you away from the recommended vaccination schedule. Vaccines are all that stand between your baby and dangerous childhood diseases like polio, diphtheria, measles, and rubella. "With each shot you get an increase in immunity," says John W. Harrington, MD, professor of pediatrics at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

And vaccines don't have to hurt. "You can do a lot of different things to address the baby's pain," Harrington says.

The Five S's

The side/stomach position, shushing, swinging, swaddling, and sucking soothe fussy babies, and are also good distraction techniques during vaccines. Here's how they work: You hold your baby on their stomach or side. After the doctor or nurse gives the shot, you quickly swaddle your baby in a blanket. Then you swing them, make a shushing sound in one ear, and place a pacifier in their mouth. When Harrington and his team tested the five S's on a group of infants, the method decreased pain scores and crying time. You don't need to use all five S's, he says. Pick those that work best for your baby.