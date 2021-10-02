Oct. 22, 2021 -- The COVID and flu vaccines are important, and both are quite effective at preventing serious illness or death. But that’s where much of their similarities end. Here’s the science behind both.

The methodology

Two of the three COVID vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) adopted in the United States are mRNA, or messenger RNA. The shots work by delivering molecules of antigen-encoding mRNA into immune cells, triggering an immune response. They represent nearly 20 years of research and are relatively easy to produce.

For the flu vaccine, scientists harvest the virus in eggs, inactivate it, and then purify the antigen before making it on a wide scale.

The strains they attack

One of the biggest differences between the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine is that the COVID vaccine is effective against all the currently circulating strains of the virus. The flu shot, on the other hand, is designed to handle the strains of flu scientists determine will likely circulate each year.