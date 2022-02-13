SOURCES:

Harvard Health Publications: "11 Foods That Lower Cholesterol."

American Heart Association: "Whole Grains and Fiber."

Harvard School of Public Health: "Fiber: Start Roughing It!"

Colorado State University Extension: "Dietary Fiber."

National Women’s Health Resource Center: "How Much Fiber should I Have in My Daily Diet?"

Continuum Health Partners: "Dietary Fiber."

U.S. Department of Agriculture: "Nutrient Database for Standard Reference."

Miller, M. Circulation, 2011.

Newton Ask a Scientist: "Vegetable vs. Grains."