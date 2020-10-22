By Joyce Oen-Hsiao, as told to Keri Wiginton Joyce Oen-Hsiao, MD, FACC, director of clinical cardiology, Yale Medicine, New Haven, CT Right now, cholesterol treatment is more about finding ways to combine current cholesterol drugs a little bit differently and target treatment based on the person themselves. It’s not just standardized -- giving everyone a statin right away. New research is about targeting which therapies are better for the elderly, which therapies are better for people with cancer, things like that.

New Treatments for High Cholesterol There’s a new drug called Nexletol, and it’s used for people with the highest risk. That’s people with genetic or familial high cholesterol or those who have heart disease and further need to lower their cholesterol. It’s called bempedoic acid. It works to lower the cholesterol your liver makes. Statins are different because they lower cholesterol in the blood by reducing the liver’s ability to make cholesterol. This then allows the liver to accept more cholesterol from the blood, thereby driving down cholesterol levels. They can drive down low-density lipoprotein (LDL) through the HMG receptor. This is an enzyme that processes cholesterol in the body. But Nexletol actually holds up cholesterol production in the liver as well, but through a different enzyme on a pathway known as the ACL pathway.