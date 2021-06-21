Can Statins Cause Brain Fog?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that flows through your bloodstream. You’re at risk for a heart attack or stroke if your cholesterol numbers aren’t good. Statins might help. That’s a class of drugs designed to lower your body’s level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol.

Statins and Brain Fog While statins have a lot of health benefits and are safe for most people to use, there are some side effects. These can include: Muscle aches and pain

Memory loss or brain fog

Liver damage

Allergic reaction Brain fog is “a general level of confusion and disorientation,” says Robert Rosenson, MD, director of the Cardiometabolic Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The FDA approved label changes for statins that list memory loss and confusion as a “non-serious and reversible side-effect.” Cholesterol is an important part of your brain. In fact, 25% of the body’s cholesterol is found there. So it may seem like statins could affect how your brain works.