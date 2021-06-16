Yoga and Cholesterol

How to Add Yoga to Your Routine

Experts suggest that adults aged 19 to 64 get some type of physical activity every day. They recommend that the average adult get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week. Vinyasa yoga can help you reach those weekly goals.

If you want to begin yoga as physical activity to improve your cholesterol levels, it’s important that you still follow your regular treatment schedule. Don’t stop taking your cholesterol medications unless otherwise noted by your doctor.

It’s also important to keep your care team in the loop when you begin yoga classes. “And that's for two different reasons,” Colleen Tewksbury, PhD, a subject matter expert for the Commission on Dietetic Registration's training programs in obesity intervention and weight management for adults. “One is to make sure that it's safe for you to engage in activity, generally. But also, to talk about what activity options are available, and what might be the best for you. And that could be yoga.”

If you’re new to yoga, it’s a good idea to find a certified instructor either online or in person to help lead your classes. “When it comes to any sort of activity, especially a new activity, we get concerned about any sort of improper form, or pushing yourself further than what your body is really ready for,” Tewksbury says. “Having a professional there to help guide you into this, even if it's just starting off, can be really beneficial.”