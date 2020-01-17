Could Your Fitbit Help Detect the Flu?

Jan. 17, 2020 -- Wearable activity monitors that also measure your heart rate could one day warn people they might be getting sick with an infection like the flu.

Doctors have long known that a higher resting heart rate -- the number of times each minute the heart beats while a person is sitting or sleeping -- can be a sign that the body’s immune system is ramping up for a fight.

For example, research has shown that young men with fevers had increases in their resting heart rate of about 8.5 beats per minute (bpm) for about every 2-degree Fahrenheit increase in body temperature. Other studies have shown that a child’s resting heart rate can go up even more -- between 10 and 14 bpm for every 2-degree Fahrenheit rise in temperature.

But there’s a wide variation in what’s normal from person to person, and doctors may not be able to pick up on it.

“When a doctor sees you, as long as your heart rate is between 60 and 100, we don’t think about it. That’s within the normal population range,” says study author Steven Steinhubl, MD, a cardiologist and director of digital medicine at Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, CA.

“But if we knew that my resting heart rate every day was typically 60, and I come to the doctor’s office and my resting heart rate is now 68 or 72. If we had the knowledge to say, ‘Hmmm. That’s unusual.’ Maybe that’s a sign that something is going on. But we’ve never really had that before,” he says.

Researchers at Scripps wondered if they could take advantage of the Fitbit’s ability to track both heart rate and activity to learn when large groups of people were getting sick -- for example -- during flu season. Their study is published in The Lancet Digital Health.

A note of disclosure: Eric Topol, MD, who is editor-in-chief of WebMD’s sister site, Medscape, was one of those study authors, but he was not interviewed for this story. The study was partly funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health.