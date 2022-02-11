Nov. 2, 2022 -- When Jason Alexander performed in the musical Jerome Robbins’ Broadway in 1989, he got the flu.

Turns out, not getting the flu vaccine that year almost cost him a Tony award.

“I missed six performances because my flu turned into bronchitis,” says Alexander, who has asthma and is best known for his role as George Costanza in Seinfeld. “I’ll never forget how the producers said ‘I don’t care how sick you are, get back on stage.’ I spent a solid week trying to do a very physically taxing show with bronchitis.”

Though Alexander did go on to win the Tony, he never missed his annual flu shot again. That experience is just one reason he’s participating in a new flu campaign, a partnership between the American Nurses Association and flu vaccine maker Sanofi.

Entitled “Not Today, Flu,” the campaign features Alexander encouraging people to get vaccinated and urge their loved ones to get a flu shot, too.