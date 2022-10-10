Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker.

Nov. 21, 2022 -- The 2022-2023 flu season continues its early start as respiratory illness activity climbed to levels typically seen in January or February, according to a new report from the CDC.

One important measure of the season’s severity, the proportion of outpatient visits involving influenza-like illness (ILI), rose to 5.8% for the week of Nov. 6-12. The last flu season to have such high activity so early was 2009-10, when visits for flu-like illness hit 7.7% in mid-October, the CDC’s data shows. That same season, visit levels quickly dropped and were back to normal by the beginning of January.

As with so many other things, however, the emergence of COVID-19 has brought about changes in how flu activity is measured.

About a year ago, the CDC changed the definition of flu-like illness to exclude specific mention of flu itself, which has brought COVID-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) into play, since with both patients often have fever plus cough or sore throat. All three viruses are being monitored by the CDC’s Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network, which monitors outpatient visits for respiratory illness.