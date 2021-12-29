U.S. Deaths Drop in 2022, But Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) – More than two years after the pandemic began, there is a bit of good news on death rates in the United States: They should be lower this year than during the past two years once final numbers are tallied.

Still, they have not dropped to levels seen before COVID swept across the country, preliminary data shows.

Deaths are expected to remain about 13% higher than 2019 numbers for 2022. But they should be 7% lower than in 2021 and 3% lower than in 2020, based on an estimate of the first 11 months of 2022, the Associated Press reported.



Though the death rate typically goes up annually as the population grows, so many people died during the first two years of the pandemic that it sped the pace.

Unless there is a big surge this month, this could be the first annual decline since 2009, the AP reported.