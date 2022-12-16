Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts.

Not too dire so far, until you consider what else the researchers found.

The BQ.1, BQ1.1, XBB, and XBB.1 subvariants are the most resistant to neutralizing antibodies, researcher Qian Wang, PhD, and colleagues report. This means you have no or “markedly reduced” protection against infection from these four strains, even if you’ve already had COVID-19 or are vaccinated and boosted multiple times, including with a bivalent vaccine.

On top of that, all available monoclonal antibody treatments are mostly or completely ineffective against these subvariants.

What does that mean for our immediate future? The findings are definitely “worrisome,” Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, and editor-in-chief of Medscape, WebMD’s sister site for health care professionals.