Dec. 28, 2022 -- Whether it’s an effect of vaccination, immunity from previous infections, or perhaps evolution, doctors are beginning to hope the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be milder. They’re also hoping it may be less likely to cause long COVID.

It’s still very much worth taking steps to protect against infection. But some health care professionals are cautiously optimistic that when people do develop long COVID after an Omicron infection, it might beless debilitating.

But because long COVID symptoms like brain fog and fatigue can surface many weeks or months after people recover from acute infections, and because another seasonal spike in new infections is well underway, it’s too soon to say for sure whether Omicron will definitely result in fewer or less severe long COVID cases for people getting infected right now.

That said, there are some encouraging signs that this might indeed be the case, says Jonathan Whiteson, MD, co-director of the NYU Langone Health Post COVID Care Program and a co-author of long COVID treatment recommendations from the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPMR).