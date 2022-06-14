Jan. 6, 2023 – Even if the causes of long COVID remain confusing, researchers are zeroing in on biomarkers – compounds that can be detected and measured – that can help them better diagnose and treat the condition. The eventual goal: a simple test to help determine who has long COVID and whether treatments are helping.

“The hope is that the specific markers that are discovered will inform how individual clusters (of disease) should be treated and managed to either reduce or eliminate symptoms,” says David Walt, PhD, co-director of the Mass General Brigham Center for COVID Innovation in Boston.

Biomarkers are commonly used to identify and track diseases. They range from simple measurements such as blood pressure or blood glucose levels to the autoantibodies that cause rheumatoid arthritis and the enzymes that can indicate liver disease. As long COVID’S maddening range of symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, and dizziness, having a biomarker or several biomarkers could help better define and diagnose it.