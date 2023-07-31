Long COVID Treatment Trials – Finally – Set to Start

July 31, 2023 – Enrollment is opening for four clinical trials to evaluate new treatments for long COVID, the National Institutes of Health announced at a media briefing Monday. More clinical trials to test at least seven other treatments are expected to launch in the coming months.

The trials are part of the NIH’s research effort known as the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative. In December 2020, Congress approved $1.15 billion for the NIH to research and test treatments for long COVID. The new clinical trials are phase II, meant to test how safe the treatments are and how well they work.

But some advocates are concerned the process is still moving too slowly.

The Long COVID Alliance “is both encouraged and concerned by the announcement today from NIH,” the group said in a statement. “We welcome the NIH’s efforts to finally fund much needed and long overdue trials on long COVID. … Today's announcement unfortunately leaves many important questions unanswered and seems fraught with the same lack of transparency that has become all-to-familiar with RECOVER and its $1.15 billion budget.”