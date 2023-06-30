Cells from Cadaver Pancreas May Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes

June 30, 2023 – Treatment of hard-to-manage type 1 diabetes with transplanted pancreatic cells is moving forward on two fronts, with one product newly approved and the other making headway in a clinical trial.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells (often called just "islets," because they reside in the islets of Langerhans part of the pancreas) are destroyed by the body’s own immune reactions. People with the condition take insulin via shots or a pump to stay alive and must also regularly measure their blood sugar levels and adjust their insulin.

But some people with type 1 diabetes often have severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) and may not feel the symptoms, such as shaking and sweatiness, that signal a blood sugar drop. Those people (known as hypoglycemia unaware) are the only candidates for islet cell therapy, in part because they must also take medication to suppress their immune system to prevent rejection – in the same way that it is required for any other transplanted organ, such as a kidney – and that brings risk as well. Researchers are working to end the need for immunosuppressants.