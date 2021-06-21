Coffee Could Perk Up Your Liver

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Want to be good to your liver? Pour yourself another cup o' joe.

British researchers report that coffee of all kinds may reduce your risk for chronic liver disease.

Whether your java jolt is caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground or instant, makes no difference in its apparent power to ward off all sorts of liver disease -- as long as you have three to four cups a day, researchers say.

"All types of coffee seem to be protective against severe liver disease," said senior researcher Dr. Paul Roderick, a professor of public health at the University of Southampton. "But further research is needed before we can recommend to the public starting to drink coffee or increasing the amount for liver health reasons."

He emphasized that this study doesn't prove coffee prevents liver disease, only that there appears to be a link.

"One has to be careful in extrapolating from observational studies to say there is a causal relationship between coffee and liver disease," Roderick said. "Other attributes of coffee drinkers might be associated with liver disease risk, and we may not have taken these into account."

But the study does add to evidence that coffee is protective, despite the different chemical composition of various types, he said.

What's not known is which ingredients in coffee may protect the liver, he said.

"Coffee is a complex substance, and we don't want to over-speculate on the different mechanisms," Roderick said.

He said it's not clear if coffee may prevent liver damage in the first place or instead its progression to more severe forms.

"Given the global scale of liver disease, this is an important area for research," Roderick added.

Liver disease rates are steadily increasing and account for an estimated 2 million deaths a year worldwide, according to the Journal of Hepatology.

For the study -- which received no funding from the coffee industry -- Roderick's team used U.K. Biobank data on nearly 500,000 people with "known coffee consumption" who were followed for a median of about 11 years. Median means half were followed longer, half for less time.