The average person passes gas 14 to 23 times a day. Knowing it’s healthy and normal doesn’t always keep it from being embarrassing. If you’re tired of silly jokes and occasional upset, a few simple tips may help you take charge of bloating and gassiness.

Watch What You Eat

The friendly bacteria in our guts help digest foods that our bodies have trouble breaking down. These bacteria also produce gas, usually as they digest food in the large intestines. Foods most often linked to intestinal gas include:

Beans and lentils

Asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and other vegetables

Fructose, a natural sugar found in artichokes, onions, pears, wheat, and some soft drinks

Lactose, the natural sugar found in milk

Fruits, oat bran, peas, and other foods high in soluble fiber, which gets digested in your large intestine

Corn, pasta, potatoes, and other foods rich in starch

Sorbitol, the artificial sweetener

Whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal, and whole wheat

That list covers a whole lot of healthy food, but you don’t have to severely restrict your diet. Most likely just a few give you gas. "Some people have problems digesting milk. Others don’t," says Lawrence R. Kosinski, MD, MBA, a spokesman for the American Gastroenterological Association. "And food sensitivities may change with age. Many people develop problems digesting milk products as they get older, for instance."

Two simple steps can help you discover your problem foods.