Gut Microbiome Changes Throughout the Day and With the Seasons

FRIDAY, April 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Half of the cells in your body aren’t human — and a new study suggests that many critical to your health oscillate by the hour, day and even the season.

The human body contains about 40 trillion bacteria, viruses and fungi, creating a microbiome that roughly matches the number of human cells one-to-one, said researcher Dr. Amir Zarrinpar, an assistant professor of gastroenterology at the University of California, San Diego.

His team has discovered that the microbes of the gut microbiome are constantly changing throughout the day, and even change with the seasons, Zarrinpar said.

“These findings offer important insights into the role of the changing gut microbiome in health and disease,” Zarrinpar said during a media briefing on the findings. “They can potentially explain why we are predisposed to seasonal diseases and whether the microbiome primes us for that. And not only that, they can influence how researchers study the microbiome and how our research could be affected by these variations in the microbiome.”