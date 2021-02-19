One hypothesis was that people with COVID-19 weren’t taking the right amount of preventive blood clot medication. The idea was that people were either refusing their doses or, according to Haut, “the doctors were focused on other treatments [for COVID-19] and were not writing prescriptions for blood clot prevention.”

But they discovered that people with COVID-19 were more likely to get all the medication they needed -- including blood clot prevention drugs -- than first thought.

“It made us actually feel pretty good … we were doing the best we could as far as best practice,” Haut says. “But in some ways, it’s too bad, because that’s a relatively easy fix.”

Since missing doses wasn't a culprit, some researchers thought it was the amount of blood thinning drugs given to those with COVID-19. In one study, doctors gave some people a regular preventive dose of blood thinners while others got a high-dose, continuous infusion. They did this with people who were mildly sick with COVID-19 and those who were severely ill it.

People hospitalized with COVID-19 without DVTs had better outcomes when they got the high-dose, continuous infusion, compared to those who got the preventive dose. But people who were critically ill with COVID-19 didn’t have the same results.

“If there’s no evidence of a DVT, and you give a critically ill patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) a constant infusion of a high-dose blood thinner, not only does it not benefit them, but there’s an increased risk of harm and bleeding,” says Scott Cameron, MD, section head of vascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

“What that tells us is that even a little bit of data is simply not enough to make the decision of the clinician to treat a patient differently during the COVID era,” he says.