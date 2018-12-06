Impotent? Maybe You Should See a Heart Doctor

MONDAY, June 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Troubles in the bedroom can be a double whammy for older men: Researchers have found that erectile dysfunction ups the risk for heart disease.

Their four-year study concluded that men whose impotence is vascular-related, not emotional, are twice as likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke or sudden cardiac death.

This was true even without other heart risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a history of smoking.

"The magnitude of the effect was surprising to me," said study author Dr. Michael Blaha.

The findings suggest doctors should aggressively manage other risks such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol in men with erectile dysfunction, said Blaha. He is director of clinical research with the Johns Hopkins Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease in Baltimore.

The link between impotence and heart disease appears to be "a two-way street," Blaha said, given that men who have had a heart attack appear to face a higher risk for ED.

About 1 in 5 men over age 20 has trouble sustaining an erection, the researchers noted.

For this study, the investigators tracked the heart health of about 1,900 men, ages 60 to 78, with and without vascular-related impotence.

Vascular impotence "is at its root a cardiovascular problem," Blaha said. Unlike impotence related to anxiety or other psychological concerns, vascular ED stems from arterial blockage and insufficient blood flow.

"ED may be a sign of subclinical cardiovascular dysfunction," said Blaha.

Experts have long observed that impotence is associated with poor cardiovascular health, but it was thought that obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes were some of the reasons why.

This study found that impotence on its own is a significant risk factor.

"In addition, this signal for increased risk is independent of depression and medication usage, said Blaha. That appears to negate theories that depression or its treatment might explain any link between impotence and heart disease.

Study participants were enrolled in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, conducted in several U.S. cities. Over four years, 115 men had a serious heart problem, such as heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest.