Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Sales Boomed During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Think the sex lives of Americans took a hit during the pandemic? Think again.

New research finds there's been a jump in sales of erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs, especially Cialis (tadalafil), in the United States over the past year.

"We saw a huge spike in sales of daily use erectile dysfunction drugs, which suggests that some people were having more spontaneous sex than ever -- with their partners at home, they wanted to always be ready," said senior study author Dr. Benjamin Davies, a professor of urology at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine.

His team compared sales of ED drugs before March 2020 and during the initial months of the pandemic, March to December 2020.

To account for other factors that might influence the sale of the drugs -- such as access to pharmacies -- the study authors also analyzed the sales of other urological drugs, which didn't change in the months after the pandemic was declared.