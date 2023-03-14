By Jill Adelman, RN, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in November 2014, when I was 57. I’m now 66 years old. When I found out I had AMD, my initial reaction was complete devastation. I was in a state of shock, not knowing what the future was going to hold. At the time I was a registered nurse in a very high-volume trauma center. I realized that my career would end earlier than I expected. That wasn’t easy. To be honest, the feeling of devastation has never really changed. But at the same time, I feel as though there’s a reason for everything, and this has given me the strength to work through the daily changes of my life.

Managing New Challenges For a long time, my vision was mostly stable. But recently, it’s been changing. Now I find it more difficult to accomplish tasks that were easier a year ago. Makeup has become almost impossible. General computer work has become more frustrating. I can always make the font larger, which is a big help, but sometimes it’s hard to balance contrast and glare. It would be wonderful if I were more computer-savvy.

Navigating my environment has definitely become more difficult, especially when it’s dark out. I set my watch for sunrise and sunset so I know when it’s best to stay indoors. I’m no longer comfortable being in the car at night. Fortunately, the changes to my vision have been slow. But I’m always on the lookout for a shift in how well I see. Every morning when I get up, I look around to see if anything has changed.