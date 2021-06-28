Man Gets Lifesaving Intestinal Transplant After Bull Attack

July 22, 2021 -- Caleb Brooks, a 27-year-old deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, lived on a small working farm in Somerville, AL, with his 24-year-old wife, Madeline; their 4-year-old son, Bryar; a menagerie of goats, pigs, and chickens; and a 2-year-old black angus bull named Cash.

While he didn’t grow up on a farm, he’d been around farm animals -- mainly as pets -- for as long as he can remember. But that didn’t prepare him for what happened one rainy day last August.

That day, Brooks was out in the pasture putting down a bale of hay for one of the exotic goats he breeds and Cash. Madeline was there to help him with the gate.

“He came around the side of the hay bale, and he just came right at me, I didn’t have time to react,” he recalls. “He stuck his head right in my stomach -- bull didn’t have horns, it was a black angus bull -- and he started pushing me around the pasture. It’s uneven ground, so I lost my footing and he pretty much just had me on his head, and he threw his head up and I went up in the air. When I was coming back down, I was sideways, and he put his head in my stomach again and slammed me against one of the trees in the pasture. I fell to the ground.”

Due to his first aid training and experience as a law enforcement officer, Brooks knew right away that he was in shock.

At this point, Cash, who weighs nearly 1,000 pounds, had retreated and was about 15 feet away. But the danger was far from over.

“He started pawing up the ground, stirring the dust up like he was about to charge me again. I pulled out my gun and I shot into the ground in front of him twice, and he ran off.”

Horrified, Madeline, who was 8 months pregnant at the time, rushed into the pasture to help her husband.

“I got his phone and called 911. They were most concerned that he had some kind of spinal injury, and I thought that too, I thought he had [broken] his back -- he was ghost white,” she says. “He kept on telling me that he was in shock and all that, and he stayed conscious the whole time. We’re in the pasture, and they’re telling me not to move him, and the bull kind of starts walking over in our direction. And I’m like, ‘What do we do? What do we do?’ Caleb just gets up off the ground and jumps over the fence of the pasture, so I run and close the other gate and run over to him. He kind of stumbles around and kind of falls down on the ground.”