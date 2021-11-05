Throwing a fabulous holiday party? If you want people to have a good time, but you also want to keep things on the healthier side, you can still win over your guests. Cement your status as a legendary host or hostess with these 10 surefire tips.

1. Offer a signature guilt-free drink. Make a cocktail with a small amount of alcohol.Not only is alcohol packed with empty calories, it can also lower your guests’ control, increasing the chances they’ll overdo it at the buffet table.

You don't have to go with grog or nog -- a low-calorie wine spritzer can work just as well, says Bethany Thayer, director of the Henry Ford Health System’s Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention in Detroit.

Mix up some wine with club soda or diet citrus soda, add a splash of low-cal juice (think cranberry), and a pretty piece of fruit, like a raspberry. Give it a catchy name, and you’ll have a festive drink that won’t derail anyone’s diet.

“The holidays are a great time to use that vintage china, since plates used to be much smaller!” -- Amy Jamieson-Petonic, RD