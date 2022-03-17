The Truth About Beet Juice

Most lists of "super foods" don't include beetroot juice, but maybe they should.

Beet juice may boost stamina to help you exercise longer, improve blood flow, and help lower blood pressure, some research shows.

Why? Beets are rich in natural chemicals called nitrates. Through a chain reaction, your body changes nitrates into nitric oxide, which helps with blood flow and blood pressure.

