Of the many different diets out there, many people consider a vegan way of eating to be the strictest. The blandest. The most joyless. It’s not true, of course. But why do they have that idea? Because most carnivores can’t imagine enjoying a meal without meat. But meat -- and other nonvegan foods like poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, and honey -- isn’t what makes a dish taste great. It’s texture, fat, acid, and umami. (Umami is the savory, meaty taste you get from foods like mushrooms, tomatoes, and soy sauce.) “I try to always use those elements,” says Ryan Toll, co-owner and head chef of The Wild Cow, a vegan restaurant in Nashville. “What makes good vegan food is what makes good food in general.”

What Can I Replace Meat With in a Meal? You don’t need meat, but you do need protein. Among the many things it does for you, protein is satisfying and keeps you from rooting around in the fridge an hour after your last meal.

Without animal protein, vegans have to be intentional about getting the recommended amounts -- about 7 grams for every 20 pounds of body weight a day -- in other ways. “There are all kinds of high-protein vegan products,” says Kathleen Zelman, RDN, MPH, host of the True Health Revealed podcast and former nutrition director at WebMD. “Quinoa has protein. Legumes, seeds, and nuts are a good source. Vegetables have protein. Even fruit has a very small amount.” There are also many high-protein meat replacement products, and they have their place, but they also tend to be highly processed. The other advantage of focusing on protein sources like beans, lentils, seeds, nuts, whole grains, and vegetables is that they’re high in fiber. “Fiber fills you up and leaves less room for the extras,” says Zelman, who created the recipes below. A high-fiber diet is also good for the “good bacteria” in your gut.