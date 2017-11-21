This Thanksgiving, Promise Yourself: Don't Choke

Nov. 22, 2017 -- Before the holiday season starts this year, pledge to eat slowly and carefully. You might just save yourself a trip to the emergency room -- or save your life.

In a study published in February, researchers reported that people are 10 times as likely to get food stuck in their throats -- a condition called food impaction -- during holiday celebrations or while watching big games like the Super Bowl than they are at other times.

“Turkey was the most common food,” says the study’s lead author, Asim Shuja, MD, a gastroenterologist and fellow at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville.

Risky foods include other meats and anything that’s not mushy, not soft, or that requires a lot chewing, says Shuja. Bones from poultry and fish can also get lodged in the throat. Shuja says that three behaviors explain most cases:

Eating too fast

Swallowing large pieces of food

Not chewing properly or thoroughly

Alcohol often adds to the problem, because it can make you eat more food less carefully, says Shuja. That might also explain why the holidays and other big events where food and drink are the focus can be dangerous.

Eric Lavonas, MD, agrees.

“When people drink too much while celebrating, that extra glass of wine puts them off their regular chewing routine,” says Lavonas, chief of emergency medicine at Denver Health and a spokesman for the American College of Emergency Physicians.

He says food impaction happens more often than choking. When food gets stuck, it can be very uncomfortable, but it rarely causes serious harm. But choking can cause death within minutes if untreated. In 2015, just over 5,000 people died from choking in the United States, according to the National Safety Council. It’s the fourth-leading cause of accidental death.

Shuja’s study examined the records of only one hospital, but other experts agree that you may be more likely to choke or get food stuck in your throat during food-heavy holidays like Thanksgiving. Adriane Lioudis, MD, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says choking sends about 12,000 children to the emergency room each year.