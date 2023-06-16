June 16, 2023 – Joanne Lynn, MD, has lost track of the number of times in her 40 years as a geriatrician she’s seen a new patient come to her office carrying a bucket full of prescription medications – many of which they don’t need.

Lynn, who is on the faculty of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, recalled one woman who unwittingly was taking two blood pressure medications with different names.

“The risks included all the side effects overdosing carries,” Lynn said, ranging from blurred vision and crankiness to organ failure and even death.

For doctors with patients who don’t know they’re taking too much of a medication, "you wonder whether the drug is causing the health problems, and it’s a symptom of the wrong medication,” rather than a symptom of an undiagnosed illness, she said.

Many adults over age 65 with chronic conditions may be on too many medications and could benefit from a medication review with their primary care doctor. Patients often assume their health providers check for drug interactions or assess if a medication is no longer needed, and will catch extra prescriptions. That could be a risky assumption.