July 11, 2023 – Kathy Blackwell is not going to allow a couple of aching joints stop her from living her best life.

The 73-year-old resident of Simi Valley, a bedroom community about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, organizes regular activities for her group of seniors. The 20- to 30-member-strong band of seasoned citizens, mostly women, keep active. Over the coming weeks, they plan to catch the Beach Boys at the historic Hollywood Bowl and take a cruise to Alaska.

Kathy Blackwell has had a hip and both knees replaced and plans a second hip replacement soon.

The busy schedule is why Blackwell intends to delay her second hip replacement surgery, opting instead for a cortisone shot in hopes of easing the pain enough to enjoy the upcoming excursions.

Not that she is shy about joint replacement. If her orthopedic surgeon offered a frequent customer punch card like the ones you get at the local coffee shop, hers would be nearly full. Blackwell’s knees and a hip have been replaced, and her other hip will be, too, once her calendar clears up.