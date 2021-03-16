Things People With AFib Wish You Knew

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), or arrhythmia, is a common heart rhythm problem. It makes your heart beat too fast, too slow, or unevenly. Without treatment, it can raise your chances for problems like heart failure and stroke. Here’s what some people with AFib want you to know about life with an irregular heartbeat.

You can get atrial fibrillation when you’re young.

Most people with AFib are over 65, but it’s possible to get it earlier in life.

Kelly Sharp, a 38-year-old pursuing her master’s degree in social work in Indiana, began getting symptoms in her mid-20s. She was a runner, but she always felt her arrhythmia while at rest. Her heart would race to over 200 beats per minute, “like a fish flapping around in your chest.”

Michael Terns, a 45-year-old police officer in Tennessee, started feeling symptoms in his 30s. They lasted about 4 to 5 seconds, usually while doing strength training or running long distances. “It feels like a bird trapped in your hands -- in your chest. It’s just fluttering really fast,” says the former Marine.

You may need to speak up for yourself to get diagnosed.

Sharp had to repeatedly mention her symptoms to her doctor before getting a referral to a cardiologist, or heart doctor. The cardiologist then told her she was too young to have a heart condition and joked that she just needed to “lay off the cocaine and diet pills.” Sharp didn’t see him again. She eventually got diagnosed with AFib after an episode landed her in the hospital.

Not everyone with AFib feels it.

Wilson Lee, a 37-year-old who directs the Malaysian office of a U.S. construction company, wasn’t feeling any AFib symptoms when he got diagnosed. “At the time, I was still very active in triathlons, living a very normal life.” His doctor spotted the condition during a routine yearly checkup in 2018.

You won’t always see the toll it takes on people.

Mellanie True Hills, 69, founder and CEO of the American Foundation for Women's Health and StopAfib.org, used to feel symptoms like a racing, pounding heart and lightheadedness.