Living With the Side Effects of AFib

Charlie Bassham was only 48 years old when he had his first flare of atrial fibrillation (AFib). This condition causes an uneven, often rapid heart rhythm and can raise your risk of a stroke.

Bassham’s doctor suggested two medications: a beta-blocker, a type of drug that can help slow the heart rate, called metoprolol succinate to keep his heartbeat from spiking, and an anti-arrhythmic called flecainide to even out irregular heart rhythms. But only the first medicine seemed to help, and he still struggled with symptoms.

“There was a time frame of 6 months or so that (AFib) really wrecked me as an individual,” he says. He feared that his heart rate would suddenly speed up at any given moment, and those concerns began to affect his life. “I wasn’t getting a lot of sleep because of it.”

It’s common for life to change in some ways after an AFib diagnosis. The symptoms can lead to shifts in your routine. It’s even normal to feel anxious or fearful at first. But with treatment and some healthy lifestyle changes, you can learn to manage the side effects of AFib.