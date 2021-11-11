Long walks around his hilly Pittsburgh neighborhood turned scary for Jagdish Bhatnagar when his left calf started hurting so badly, he had to rest on the side of the road. Diagnosed in early 2021 with peripheral artery disease (PAD), the 83-year-old retired medical physicist knew blocked blood vessels in his leg were causing his severe cramps.

But Bhatnagar didn’t have surgery or take medications for his condition. Instead, he takes part in a supervised exercise therapy (SET) program that helps him push past his pain on a treadmill three times a week while being monitored by a nurse or other medical professional.

Since Medicare’s 2017 decision to cover SET, this PAD treatment has slowly caught on across the U.S. Studies show SET can help people like him walk longer and more comfortably.

“I feel I’m getting rejuvenated with this exercise,” Bhatnagar says. “Before, I felt like a sick person. But now, I feel I’m becoming healthy.”