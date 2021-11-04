At first, you will have a tube in your throat attached to a ventilator to help you breathe while you wake up from anesthesia. You may also have a stomach tube to keep you nourished until you can eat again.

As you wake up enough to breathe on your own, your doctor will slowly adjust the ventilator down, and finally take out the breathing tube, usually within 24 hours of your operation, and often much sooner.

“Typically, the breathing tube can come out very soon, like 2 to 3 hours after bypass surgery,” Pawale says. “Sometimes it can come out at the end of the operation, in the OR.”

Your doctor will give you pain relievers to help with your surgical cut (incision), which might be sore or tender for several days. Only take pain relievers prescribed by your doctor and take them exactly as prescribed.

You might also have an IV so that your doctor can give you medicines to keep your blood pressure stable while you adjust. Once your breathing and stomach tubes come out, you can start drinking liquids and gradually start eating solids again.

When you’re ready to leave the ICU, you’ll be moved to a post-surgery unit where nurses will help you gradually get out of bed and walk around until you’re ready to be sent home -- typically by the fifth day after surgery, Pawale says. “By the time patients go home, they are walking in the corridor, they can take showers by themselves, do a flight of stairs, and do self-care.”