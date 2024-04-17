Ernest House needed a liver transplant. But a heart condition was keeping him off the transplant list.

“I would have died,” he says. “There's no doubt about that. My body was failing.”

A former college football quarterback, House had always strived to stay active. That didn’t change when he reached his golden years.

As a young man, Ernest House played quarterback at Eastern Kentucky University.

In 2018, at age 65, he was at the gym by 6 every morning, worked full-time, and traveled regularly with his wife to cheer on his grandchildren at their many sporting events.

But that year, a searing pain in his back drove him to seek medical advice.

“I was in terrible pain,” says House, a business owner from London, KY.

After 2 years of searching for answers, tests finally revealed the source of his suffering: His liver was irreversibly diseased. (House had been diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in his late 20s.)

At the Cleveland Clinic, specialists discovered damage in another organ: his heart. There was a major blockage in House’s right coronary artery.