By Jim Stocker, as told to Danny Bonvissuto

When I started smoking in high school, it was cool. Attractive women in grocery stores handed out little packs of four cigarettes, trying to get you to change your brand. When I was in the military, my C-rations had cigarettes in them and the thought was, "Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em." I don’t think anyone was concerned about health at the time.

Some smokers can tell you the minute, hour, and day they quit. I can’t because I quit so many times.

I was in my early 60s, working in sales management, and smoking had become a social negative. Earlier in my career there were ashtrays in offices and conference rooms. Later there was a smoking area in the office. Finally we had to go outside and smoke in the parking lot. I primarily quit because other people could smell the smoke on me. It was as much a business necessity as it was a health issue at the time.

I’d been retired for a year in 2006 when I had classic heart disease symptoms that led to a quintuple coronary bypass. After that, I went to coronary rehab for 16 weeks: I did the treadmill, resistance training, and learned relaxation techniques. When I got through with that, I was really fired up and exercised religiously for the next decade. Then it all went into the dumper.