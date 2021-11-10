How Peripheral Artery Disease Can Sneak Up on You

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) develops over time. And in the early stages, you may not realize it’s happening. But there are things you can do to lower your odds of ever getting PAD. The first step is to understand how it takes hold, if you’re at risk, and how it happens.

PAD happens when certain arteries -- usually in your legs -- narrow because of plaque buildup. This keeps blood from flowing to your limbs like it’s supposed to.

Some people don’t feel symptoms, while others may ignore them if they’re subtle at first. If you don’t pinpoint it and get treatment, PAD can lead to gangrene -- areas of dead tissue -- and require amputation. And this same process of plaque buildup might be taking place in the blood vessels that supply the heart or the brain, leading to heart attack or stroke. Treating PAD can help prevent this from happening. That’s why early detection is key.