The first sign of trouble that Steve Hamburger of Westlake Village, CA, noticed was pain in his legs when he was trying to sleep. He later found out he has peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Luckily, his family already knew about PAD -- and what it would mean for them.

“I am very fortunate to have a family with a medical/athletic background,” Hamburger says. “My wife spent her career in the medical field as a manager of radiology and my older son spent a number of years being an EMT,” Hamburger says. “When I was first diagnosed my wife understood how PAD could eventually lead to me being in a wheelchair” if his PAD worsened to the point of needing amputation. He credits his wife’s support as a major factor in his lifestyle changes to help with his PAD.

But if you don’t have that kind of support, you’ll have to help your loved ones understand the condition and its impact. Here’s how.