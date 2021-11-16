Foot Care Tips for People With PAD, From Podiatrists

You’ve probably heard that “getting your steps in” can help you stay healthy. But for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), walking even a few blocks might feel as challenging as a 10-mile run.

This common circulatory condition, which affects an estimated 8.5 million Americans, happens when the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the rest of your body become narrowed. This hampers blood flow to your limbs -- your legs, in particular. That can have a serious impact on your

legs and feet.

“Your feet are at the end of the totem pole,” says Jeff Ross, MD, DPM, an associate professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. “Blood circulation will be impaired to begin with as you go down from the core of the body to the legs to the ankles to the feet.”

PAD limits blood flow even further, causing cramping, fatigue, numbness, and burning or aching pain in the legs and feet, particularly while walking or doing other activities that use the leg muscles. Some people with PAD also have what’s known as rest pain.

“You’ve exercised and now you’ve sat or laid down, and you still have that pain,” Ross says. “The muscles are cramped because they aren’t getting enough circulation.”